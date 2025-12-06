Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 1,696 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $52,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,210.20. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Barry Ticho sold 3,662 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $114,767.08.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Barry Ticho sold 2,014 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $61,729.10.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 2,006 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $59,738.68.

On Monday, November 3rd, Barry Ticho sold 5,931 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $152,545.32.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $30.87 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.73%.The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 461.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9,743.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

