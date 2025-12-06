Seaview Investment Managers LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 3.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,093,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.73.

Oracle Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $218.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.98. The stock has a market cap of $621.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

