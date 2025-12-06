The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Trading Up 9.6% on Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shot up 9.6% on Thursday after TD Securities upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as C$130.32 and last traded at C$126.95. 171,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 179,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.81.
Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of C$263.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions).
