Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Director Stephen Case Purchases 2,630 Shares

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Case bought 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $42,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,979,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,545,553.16. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MLP opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 61.64% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maui Land & Pineapple has an average rating of “Sell”.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

