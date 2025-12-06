Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Director Stephen Case Purchases 2,630 Shares

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Case bought 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $42,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,979,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,545,553.16. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of MLP opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $23.41.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 61.64% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maui Land & Pineapple has an average rating of “Sell”.
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
