Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Insider Matthew Madsen Purchases 90,000 Shares

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Madsen bought 90,000 shares of Garda Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of A$107,100.00.

Garda Property Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $250.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Get Garda Property Group alerts:

Garda Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 161.0%. Garda Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garda Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garda Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.