American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) CEO Robert Ritchie Sells 59,554 Shares

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Ritchie sold 59,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,131,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,417,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,927,028. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Down 4.0%
NYSE AII opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $387.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.40. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $26.36.
American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Integrity Insurance Group
Institutional Trading of American Integrity Insurance Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.
About American Integrity Insurance Group
We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Integrity Insurance Group
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Gates Foundation Sells MSFT Stock—Should Investors Be Worried?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/1 – 12/5
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Rocket Lab’s Big Rebound? Analysts Suggest the Dip’s a Gift
Receive News & Ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.