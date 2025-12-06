American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) CEO Robert Ritchie Sells 59,554 Shares

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Ritchie sold 59,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,131,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,417,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,927,028. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE AII opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $387.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.40. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Get American Integrity Insurance Group alerts:

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AII shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Integrity Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Integrity Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of American Integrity Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.