Analyzing Boeing (NYSE:BA) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boeing and XTI Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 5 4 15 3 2.59 XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 1 2.50

Boeing currently has a consensus price target of $232.09, suggesting a potential upside of 14.87%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

64.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of XTI Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Boeing and XTI Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $66.52 billion 2.31 -$11.82 billion ($13.68) -14.77 XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 14.65 -$35.60 million ($7.34) -0.19

XTI Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boeing. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XTI Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing -12.31% N/A -7.11% XTI Aerospace -1,326.49% -580.83% -181.11%

Volatility & Risk

Boeing has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 5.2, meaning that its share price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boeing beats XTI Aerospace on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as provides fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

