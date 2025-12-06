Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) vs. Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Turning Point Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.4% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Turning Point Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and Turning Point Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -31.14% -389.95% -33.07% Turning Point Brands 12.02% 24.44% 9.96%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Ispire Technology has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Brands has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and Turning Point Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Turning Point Brands 0 1 4 1 3.00

Ispire Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Turning Point Brands has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Turning Point Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ispire Technology and Turning Point Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $127.49 million 1.03 -$39.24 million ($0.65) -3.54 Turning Point Brands $360.66 million 5.33 $39.81 million $2.84 35.48

Turning Point Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology. Ispire Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turning Point Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Ispire Technology on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand. The Stoker’s Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf chewing tobacco products under the Stoker’s, Beech-Nut, Durango, Trophy, and Wind River brands. Its Creative Distribution Solutions segment market and distribute other products without tobacco and/or nicotine to individual consumers through VaporFi B2C online platform, as well as non-traditional retail through VaporBeast. In addition, it markets and distributes cannabis accessories and tobacco products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandising, drug store, and non-traditional retail channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to Turning Point Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Turning Point Brands, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.