Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 10,858 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,858 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $221,720.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,811.94. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.