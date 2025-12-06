Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Todd Krasnow Sells 4,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Tuesday, November 4th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $307,000.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $268,080.00.

Symbotic Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $618.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Symbotic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.