Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 45.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shot up 45.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 268,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 104,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

