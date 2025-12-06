Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Insider Kim Tobler Sells 18,714 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) insider Kim Tobler sold 18,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $112,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,172.36. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Five Point Price Performance

Five Point stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 48.56% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Point in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robotti Robert increased its position in Five Point by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 6,964,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,691,000 after buying an additional 185,273 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 73.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 235,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five Point by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Point in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Articles

