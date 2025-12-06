Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 on December 22nd

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $281.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.91. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $283.23. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $6,520,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 238,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

