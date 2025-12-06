Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Samsara updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.120-0.130 EPS.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Samsara has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 793,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $6,137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,960. This represents a 81.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,730,107 shares of company stock worth $143,045,198. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Samsara by 194.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

