TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director David Weill Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,257.76. This represents a 29.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMDX opened at $136.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.85. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The company had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

