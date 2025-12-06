WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 160.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of WEC Energy Group worth $98,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $403,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,945,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,162,348,000 after purchasing an additional 816,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,290,000 after purchasing an additional 665,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

