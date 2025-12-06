Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) CEO James Barber Purchases 82,367 Shares

Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) CEO James Barber bought 82,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $523,854.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,102.84. This represents a 14.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vestis Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of VSTS opened at $6.98 on Friday. Vestis Corporation has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $920.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.Vestis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vestis by 703.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vestis by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $5.95.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

