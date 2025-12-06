Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) CFO Ryan Savitz Sells 20,000 Shares

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTHGet Free Report) CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Savitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 9th, Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%.The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,676,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,975,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,930,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,434,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $14,756,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

