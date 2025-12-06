Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) CFO Ryan Savitz Sells 20,000 Shares

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Savitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%.The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,676,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,975,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,930,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,434,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $14,756,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

