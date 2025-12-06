Biglari (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 1,465 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,465 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $306.90 per share, for a total transaction of $449,608.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,329,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117,768.30. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,139 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $306.05 per share, with a total value of $348,590.95.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,802 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $303.32 per share, for a total transaction of $849,902.64.

On Monday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,032 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $393.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,287.20.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of BH stock opened at $304.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.43. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.05 and a 52 week high of $381.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Biglari by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Biglari by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Biglari by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biglari by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

