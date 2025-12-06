Stenger Family Office LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.19. The company has a market cap of $399.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 496.97%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

