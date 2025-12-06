PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Buys 23,893 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $24,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

