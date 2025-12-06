BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Stock Performance

BMNR stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Get BitMine Immersion Technologies alerts:

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $15.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5,719.06%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Company Profile

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc is based in ATLANTA, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitMine Immersion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.