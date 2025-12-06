Seaview Investment Managers LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,223 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,206,000 after buying an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,733,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. Finally, Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $656,908,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $192.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

