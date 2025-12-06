Tema Etfs LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,449,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6%

CHD opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

