Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 264.83% and a negative return on equity of 183.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,224.30. This represents a 57.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 233,650 shares of company stock worth $41,063,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,870,957,000 after buying an additional 2,291,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,728,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Insmed by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,382 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Insmed by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,389,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

