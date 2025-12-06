Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
AAUC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upgraded Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Allied Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Allied Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Allied Gold Stock Up 0.8%
Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 24.32%.
Institutional Trading of Allied Gold
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Allied Gold in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allied Gold by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allied Gold by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allied Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Gold by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter.
About Allied Gold
Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.
