Johnson Outdoors Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOUT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

