Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

Mechanics Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of MCHB stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mechanics Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Get Mechanics Bancorp alerts:

Mechanics Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanics Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanics Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.