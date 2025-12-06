Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) Plans Dividend of $0.21

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.
Mechanics Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of MCHB stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mechanics Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
Mechanics Bancorp Company Profile
