Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.650 EPS.
NYSE VSCO opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.
