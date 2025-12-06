Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.650 EPS.

NYSE VSCO opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

