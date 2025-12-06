Insider Buying: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) CEO Acquires $281,215.38 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Ostrover bought 18,673 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $281,215.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,215.38. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:OWL opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 82.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.