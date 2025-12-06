Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 17.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 360 to GBX 335. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baltic Classifieds Group traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 180.80. 211,280,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,482% from the average session volume of 3,210,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.20. The firm has a market cap of £840.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

