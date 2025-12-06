Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Trading Down 16.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) traded down 16.8% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 360 to GBX 335. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baltic Classifieds Group traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 182.60. 212,812,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,516% from the average session volume of 3,216,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of £840.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 321.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

