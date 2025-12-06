Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) COO Patrick Dumont Sells 135,603 Shares of Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) COO Patrick Dumont sold 135,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $9,215,579.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 446,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351,479.68. This represents a 23.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Patrick Dumont sold 17,352 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $1,196,767.44.

On Monday, December 1st, Patrick Dumont sold 210,305 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $14,712,937.80.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $183,836,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,167,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $277,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $134,179,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $436,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

