ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider David Wang Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David Wang sold 60,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,047,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 802,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,388,396.96. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACM Research Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 13.30%.ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACM Research by 78.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ACM Research by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

