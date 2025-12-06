Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP George Lloyd Sells 110,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) EVP George Lloyd sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $4,374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,700. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $41.24.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

