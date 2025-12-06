Qtron Investments LLC Buys 5,076 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,713,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,587,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,140,000 after buying an additional 4,596,309 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 112.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $324,736,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MRVL opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

