Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,817,485.56. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 3.7%

HOOD stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after buying an additional 11,244,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $973,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.