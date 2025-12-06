XTX Topco Ltd Has $437,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $844,137,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% in the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,051,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,795,000 after purchasing an additional 950,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

