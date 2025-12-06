Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.93.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $229.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

