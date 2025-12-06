GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 161.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.35% of GoDaddy worth $90,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 170.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $121.94 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.14.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at $36,711,488.79. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 969 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $123,973.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,688.88. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,218 shares of company stock worth $2,615,781. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

