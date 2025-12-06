D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Stock Position Trimmed by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,430 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 6.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.25% of D.R. Horton worth $95,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $380,000. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 695,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 311,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 55,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

