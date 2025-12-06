Stenger Family Office LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.0% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 35.4% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $1,283,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.91, for a total transaction of $23,177,738.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 327,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,878,351.95. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,260,680 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6%

PANW opened at $198.84 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.85, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, November 17th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

