Stenger Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 7,886 Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Idaho Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $545.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $556.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $489.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.