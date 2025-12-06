Victory Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Victory Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 169.6% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPYG opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.