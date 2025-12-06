Victory Financial Group LLC Has $839,000 Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Victory Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.18.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $270.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.28. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $290.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

