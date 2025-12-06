Victory Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Victory Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

