Victory Financial Group LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Victory Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $98.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

