Stenger Family Office LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

