Victory Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Victory Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,214 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Victory Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,211,000 after buying an additional 8,712,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,217,000 after buying an additional 3,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,542,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,359,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.