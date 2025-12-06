Victory Financial Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Victory Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 101.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.28 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

